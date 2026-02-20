Majodina urges municipalities to insource water tankers

Majodina says taking control of the tanker service will help municipalities act faster during shortages and outages and protect infrastructure from vandalism and criminal interference.

She has warned that relying on contractors is financially unsustainable and often delays projects.

Majodina conducted an oversight visit to the uMshwathi Bulk Water Supply Scheme in Ndwedwe, in the iLembe District on Friday.

She said insourcing will also ensure more consistent water delivery to households, hospitals, and schools.

“We have made a submission to COGTA to say, can government in the meantime assist the struggling municipalities for insourcing and procurement of the water tankers? Then once the water tankers are under the assets of municipalities, it'll be easier for municipalities to have their own officials to go out and give our people water in the absence of the water pipeline.

“So, we don't encourage any municipality to contract these are water mafias it’s a no, no, no.”



