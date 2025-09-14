Majodina: No truth to ballooned salaries of water board members

The claims came after media reports suggested some board members earn more than the president, just for sitting on boards.





A Sunday Times investigation said that board members are drawing nearly R50 million a year in fees, with some reportedly earning up to R100,000 per meeting.





The report highlighted uMngeni-uThukela Water, where the board chairperson allegedly received R1.4 million for 13 meetings, plus R179,000 in travel expenses.





The MK Party has called for Majodina’s removal.





But speaking on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg on Saturday, the minister denied the claims.





" I'm going to host a press conference on this matter so that we clarify once and for all. It is not true that those water boards are earning more than what the present is earning. That article was so unfortunate, and we responded in detail, so we're going to deal with that."





The DA has also raised concerns and is calling on the department to publish each entity’s fee structure, including meeting rates, attendance, and total payouts for the 2023/2024 financial year.





