Water minister launches forensic investigation into uMngeni-uThukela Board over corruption and mismanagement claims

Pemmy Majodina wrote to DA MP Stephen Moore after the party’s request an investigation over a myriad of concerns.

Moore says the inquiry involves several concerns.

“ This follows over R200 000 spent on first-class travel for a staff member to attend the New York City Marathon, excessive board fees of R2.6 million, alleged conflicts of interest, the compliance officer [who] sought to stop the R200 000 New York trip being suspended and that suspension being thrown out by the KZN High Court, and further reports of a company linked to a board member receiving a contract to build an eight-kilometre water pipeline meant to cost R80 million, which has since ballooned to nearly R400 million .”

In her letter, the Minister says the investigation will be conducted by an external legal and forensic team.

She adds that issues such as the New York Marathon sponsorship and potential conflicts of interest are all within the scope of the inquiry.

Majodina says the board will be instructed to preserve all relevant documentation and records to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure evidence is available for verification.

Moore says while it’s a welcome step, key details remain unclear and it’s essential that transparency is maintained and whistleblowers are protected.

“The DA's request remains that the investigation be fully transparent with the terms of reference, appointed investigators, timelines, and a commitment to publish the report made public, to bring South Africans into the minister's confidence.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)