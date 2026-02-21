Majodina calls for protection of R1.6bn Ndwedwe water scheme

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina made the call during an oversight visit to the uMshwathi Bulk Water Supply Scheme yesterday.

The five phase project has a total budget of R1.6 Billion, with a bulk of the budget already spent [R1.4 Billion spent].





Phases one to three are already supplying water to 19 000 households.





A further 13 000 are expected to benefit once phase four is complete next year.





Two new reservoirs are also being rolled out, including one that will supply reliable water to a local hospital.





Majodina says while government funds and implements projects, the involvement of traditional leaders is critical in preventing vandalism, theft and disruptions.





"And our appeal to all communities is that this is not a government water scheme. This is a water scheme that is funded by government for our people."





Let's use water sparingly, but let's protect the infrastructure because this infrastructure is here to serve the community. I hope as we move and march forward towards a completion of phase four, we'll all journey together.





