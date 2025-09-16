Majodina admits millions wasted on water infrastructure

“There are a lot of criminal cases that are dragging as back as 2010, more especially around Limpopo where lot of projects were funded but were never delivered,” she said.

It's left many communities without access to clean and reliable water supply.

Majodina acknowledged widespread municipal project failures, pointing to delays, cost escalations and unfinished work.

Daily water cuts are affecting Johannesburg, Tshwane and rural areas in the Eastern Cape, North West and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Majodina said the department is working with the Hawks and so far has recovered R23 million from companies that failed to deliver on their contracts.

