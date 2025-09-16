Majodina admits millions wasted on water infrastructure
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
It's
money down the drain as Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina confirmed
millions in taxpayers’ money were paid to contractors for incomplete
infrastructure projects.
It's money down the drain as Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina confirmed millions in taxpayers’ money were paid to contractors for incomplete infrastructure projects.
“There are a lot of criminal cases that are dragging as back as 2010, more especially around Limpopo where lot of projects were funded but were never delivered,” she said.
It's left many communities without access to clean and reliable water supply.
Majodina acknowledged widespread municipal project failures, pointing to delays, cost escalations and unfinished work.
Daily water cuts are affecting Johannesburg, Tshwane and rural areas in the Eastern Cape, North West and Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Majodina said the department is working with the Hawks and so far has recovered R23 million from companies that failed to deliver on their contracts.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Prison overcrowding in South Africa
South Africa’s prisons are bursting at the seams, with 157,000 inmates c...Stacey & J Sbu 5 minutes ago
-
Contacting employees after work: Is it allowed or not?
The right to disconnect is a growing trend globally, with many countries...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago