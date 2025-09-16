 Majodina admits millions wasted on water infrastructure
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Majodina admits millions wasted on water infrastructure

Updated | By Jacaranda FM

It's money down the drain as Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina confirmed millions in taxpayers’ money were paid to contractors for incomplete infrastructure projects.

Water and Sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina
Facebook: Rand Water

“There are a lot of criminal cases that are dragging as back as 2010, more especially around Limpopo where lot of projects were funded but were never delivered,” she said.

It's left many communities without access to clean and reliable water supply.

Majodina acknowledged widespread municipal project failures, pointing to delays, cost escalations and unfinished work. 

Daily water cuts are affecting Johannesburg, Tshwane and rural areas in the Eastern Cape, North West and Kwa-Zulu Natal. 

Majodina said the department is working with the Hawks and so far has recovered R23 million from companies that failed to deliver on their contracts.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Funding Service delivery Water and sanitation Project failures
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.