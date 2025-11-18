Magistrates pay protest ‘a long time coming’

There has been another round of lunchtime pickets outside the Durban Magistrate's Court, with a group of magistrates calling for improved working conditions, benefits, and recognition within the judiciary on Monday.

Last month, protesters vowed to continue picketing, countrywide, until their issues are addressed. Similar demonstrations were held in the Western Cape two weeks ago.

“Magistrates are presiding officers in our lower court, which is our district and regional court,” says Elton Hart, a legal expert at the University of Johannesburg.

“And obviously, that's where most of the cases normally take place. We normally see stuff in the high court, but that's where the engine room of the justice system lies. There are numerous cases that are handled because a magistrate will sit with perhaps twenty or thirty cases on a given day, which may include postponements, trials, or motions.

“There are also conditions under which the magistrate can now strike, and this has been coming on for a long time, that magistrates are unhappy about the working conditions, and there's no law that stops them from striking.”

Hart says issues regarding pay, long hours and working conditions began around 2023.

“They have the right to strike, but obviously, we need to see that magistrates also have different remuneration. Yes, they can obviously strike, but remember that if they strike, then they might also be subjected to not getting their salaries because there is this determination of salaries and allowances for magistrates.”

Hart says if the protests go further than lunchtime pickets, it can lead to court matters being postponed and the delay of finalisation of matters.