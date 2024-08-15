Magashule's former PA granted bail

The court ruled the state did not present sufficient evidence to prove Moroadi Cholota is a flight risk.





Cholota, her former boss Magashule, and several other accused are facing fraud and corruption charges relating to a R255 million asbestos tender awarded when Magashule was the premier of the Free State.





According to the state, Cholota initially agreed to be a state witness but later refused to cooperate.





READ: Cholota to continue bail bid on Thursday





The 37-year-old was extradited from the United States last week Friday, following numerous attempts by the state to secure her appearance in court.





She had been studying in the US and was detained authorities there in April.





During her previous court appearance on Tuesday, Cholota’s lawyers argued that her continued detention was unnecessary and unfair.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)