Magashule's former PA granted bail
Updated | By Bulletin
Ace Magashule's former personal assistant was granted R2,500 bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
The court ruled the state did not present sufficient evidence to prove Moroadi Cholota is a flight risk.
Cholota, her former boss Magashule, and several other accused are facing fraud and corruption charges relating to a R255 million asbestos tender awarded when Magashule was the premier of the Free State.
According to the state, Cholota initially agreed to be a state witness but later refused to cooperate.
The 37-year-old was extradited from the United States last week Friday, following numerous attempts by the state to secure her appearance in court.
She had been studying in the US and was detained authorities there in April.
During her previous court appearance on Tuesday, Cholota’s lawyers argued that her continued detention was unnecessary and unfair.
-
