Maduro now in New York jail as Trump says US to 'run' Venezuela

The US president's announcement followed a lightning pre-dawn attack in which commandos grabbed Maduro and his wife while air strikes pounded sites in and around Caracas.

A US government plane carrying Maduro landed at a military base shortly after nightfall, and he was transported by helicopter to New York City, where the couple were to be arraigned on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The White House posted video on X of Maduro, handcuffed and in sandals, escorted by federal agents through a US Drug Enforcement Administration facility in New York.

"Good night, happy new year," the 63-year-old leftist is heard saying in English.

Despite the success of the risky raid, what happens next is highly uncertain.

Trump said he was "designating people" from his cabinet to be in charge in Venezuela but gave no further details.

In another surprise, Trump indicated US troops could be deployed, saying Washington is "not afraid of boots on the ground."

But he appeared to reject the possibility of the country's opposition taking power and said he could work instead with Maduro's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez.

One aspect that became clearer was Trump's interest in Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies... go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure," he said.

"We'll be selling large amounts of oil."

- Trump dismisses opposition leader -

US-backed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, posted on social media that "the hour of freedom has arrived."

She called for the opposition's 2024 election candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, to "immediately" assume the presidency.

But Trump was surprisingly cold about expectations that Machado could become Venezuela's new leader, saying she doesn't have "support or respect" there.

Instead, he touted Rodriguez, saying "she's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

Rodriguez poured cold water on that, demanding Maduro's release and vowing to "defend" the country.

Late Saturday, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Rodriguez to assume presidential powers "in an acting capacity."

Reflecting the confusion, Trump indicated US involvement is likely for the long haul.

"We're going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place," he said.

Venezuela ally China said it "strongly condemns" the US operation, while France warned a solution cannot "be imposed from outside."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected."

At Venezuela's request, the UN Security Council will meet Monday to discuss the crisis, the Somali presidency of the Council told AFP.

- Blackout and bombing -

Venezuelans had been bracing for attacks as US forces spent months massing off the coast.

Caracas residents woke to explosions and the whir of military helicopters around 2:00 am (0600 GMT). Air strikes hit a major military base and an airbase, among other sites, for nearly an hour.

The top US military officer, General Dan Caine, said 150 aircraft took part in the operation, supporting troops who choppered in to seize Maduro with the help of months of intelligence into his daily habits -- down to "what he ate" and what pets he kept.

Maduro and his wife "gave up" without a struggle and there was "no loss of US life," he said.

Venezuelan authorities have yet to release casualty figures. But Trump told the New York Post that "many" Cubans in Maduro's security detail were killed.

Within hours of the operation, Caracas had fallen eerily quiet, with police stationed outside public buildings and the smell of smoke drifting through the streets.

- Shifting justifications -

The US and numerous European governments did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy, saying he stole elections in 2018 and 2024.

Maduro -- in power since 2013 after taking over from leftist mentor Hugo Chavez -- long accused Trump of seeking regime change in order to control Venezuela's oil reserves.

Trump has offered several justifications for the aggressive policy toward Venezuela, at times stressing illegal migration, narcotics trafficking and oil.

But he had previously avoided openly calling for regime change.

Several members of Congress quickly questioned the legality of the operation. But Trump's key ally Mike Johnson, top Republican in the House of Representatives, said it was "justified."

