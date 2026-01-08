Maduro capture a 'setback for revolution’ - SACP

Maduro and his wife were arrested by U.S armed forces in Caracas over the weekend, in an unprecedented attack following months of tensions between the two countries.





Hundreds of protesters held a picket outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday in what was described as a show of solidarity with the people of Venezuela.





South Africa has condemned the attack, saying it violated international law.





Outside the embassy, protesters held placards which read "Hands off Venezuela" and "America is a genocide state”.





Police maintained a heavy presence around the embassy.





"Of course, comrades, we should accept that what has happened in Venezuela is a major setback,” said SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila.





"To the extent that it has destabilised that revolution that was now cohering other Latin American revolutions and supporting various international organisations, it's important that we appreciate this setback."





Mapaila repeated his call for the unconditional release of Maduro and the first lady, Celia Flores.





"That is why our solidarity with the people of Venezuela is very important, and we demand the unconditional release of President Maduro and his spouse from these trumped-up charges and being indicted in the US jails."





