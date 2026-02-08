Madlanga Commission: Wiandre Pretorius takes own life after failed assassination attempt

The 41-year-old is said to have shot himself on Saturday night.





It's understood that the individual was linked to testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





"All role players, including police detectives and forensic experts, attended the crime scene. This matter is under investigation," says national SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe.





It’s being reported that the person who claimed his own life is Wiandre Pretorius.





Pretorius survived an assassination attempt earlier this week.





Pretorius was implicated by the slain Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, before his death.





Van der Merwe was gunned down in Brakpan last December following his testimony at the commission.





He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi in an apparent murder cover-up.