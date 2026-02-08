Madlanga Commission: Wiandre Pretorius takes own life after failed assassination attempt
Police have opened an inquest docket after a man allegedly took his own life at a filling station in Brakpan, Gauteng.
The 41-year-old is said to have shot himself on Saturday night.
It's understood that the individual was linked to testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
"All role players, including police detectives and forensic experts, attended the crime scene. This matter is under investigation," says national SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe.
It’s being reported that the person who claimed his own life is Wiandre Pretorius.
Pretorius survived an assassination attempt earlier this week.
Pretorius was implicated by the slain Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, before his death.
Van der Merwe was gunned down in Brakpan last December following his testimony at the commission.
He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi in an apparent murder cover-up.
Wiandre Pretorius has taken his own life. He reportedly shot himself at a petrol filing station in Brakpan on the East Rand.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 7, 2026
Earlier this week, he claimed there was an attempt on his life outside his Boksburg home. Gunmen fired several shots.
Pretorius and others were… https://t.co/FadL5PQSmk pic.twitter.com/8WJ2KumYZs
