Madlanga warns 'useless' sick notes could be reported to HPCSA

The commission resumed proceedings with North West political fixer Brown Mogotsi on Wednesday, who was present to hear a decision on his failure to testify on Monday due to alleged ill health.





While the commission had been considering legal action against Mogotsi, intervention by evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson SC halted that process.





Madlanga made it clear that the growing number of last-minute sick notes is disrupting the inquiry's work.





"We are not going to sit here and continue receiving useless medical certificates like the last one was, and like yours appears to be,” he said.

Since the inquiry began, at least five scheduled hearings have been postponed after witnesses claimed illness.





Just last week, a Crime Intelligence officer responsible for handling agents and informants within the SAPS also failed to appear.





The chairperson said the problem is no longer minor, warning that it directly affects the commission’s ability to complete its work within its limited timeframe.





"It impacts negatively on the commission’s scheduling. Because once we do not have a witness, and we usually get to know of that on the day, we lose time because we do not sit on that day,” Madlanga said.





"The commission has very limited time to finalise its investigation.”





Madlanga expressed frustration that many of the medical certificates submitted provide no meaningful details.





"The medical certificates we get basically say nothing. Yours says ‘medical condition’. Just saying ‘medical condition’, that’s useless. Useless. It doesn’t assist us.”





To curb what appears to be a recurring pattern, the commission is now considering stricter measures.





Madlanga revealed that doctors who issue vague medical certificates could be called to appear under oath to explain them.





"We are entitled to furnish the medical certificate to the council that governs the medical profession for it to inform us professionally whether what is written on the certificate makes medical sense,” he warned.





He added that the certificates may also be referred to the Health Professions Council of South Africa for evaluation.





Madlanga indicated that while medical confidentiality is respected, the inquiry will no longer accept documentation that does not adequately justify a witness’s failure to appear.





"This is truly, truly bothersome,” he said.





