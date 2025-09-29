Madlanga Commission told of Fort Hare deployment instruction from outside SAPS

On Monday, crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo gave the commission an overview of the work done by the Political Killings Task Team and reasons why their mandate was extended to murders and attempted murders at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape.

Khumalo was asked about a letter from the President in March 2023, directing an investigation at the university.

The letter was addressed to Ministers of Defence and Police to assist the Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, in this case.

Khumalo told the commission it came after the university's vice-chancellor telephonically reached out to the presidency.

“It happened on the day when the driver of the vice-chancellor was killed. The decision and the deployment happened prior to the letter. The initial operational decision by the national commissioner was responding to the urgency of the matter, as it then came up during the engagement between the national commissioner and the vice chancellor after the complaint to the presidency.”

The commission has previously heard that ministers do not deal with operations within the SAPS and that the mandate falls solely on police commissioners.

Earlier, Khumalo presented a 78-page statement to the commission in Pretoria, and said part of his evidence will need to be heard in camera.

“But alongside this evidence set out in this statement, there is also considerably more evidence at my disposal that cannot be shared in a public space. Sharing some of the evidence will expose our methodologies, our informants, and the resources. Also, sharing some of the information will compromise the same ongoing investigation.”

