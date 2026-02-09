Madlanga Commission to probe Ekurhuleni corruption after witness deaths

Taking the stand on Monday will be Advocate Khemraj ‘Kemi’ Behari, head of the Risk and Legal Services Department in the metro.

The renewed focus on Ekurhuleni comes after police informant Wiandre Pretorius, who had been implicated in the commission, died by suicide over the weekend.

Pretorius was implicated by another witness, Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, who was fatally shot after providing testimony before the commission.

Wiandre Pretorius was person of interest in Witness D murder- Police

Previous testimonies related to the City of Ekurhuleni painted a picture of deep-rooted corruption, widespread irregularities, and an apparent disregard for the rule of law.

The commission's interim report, submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December, outlines allegations of criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, and other unlawful conduct involving officials from the city.

At least nine municipal officials have since been referred for further investigation.

