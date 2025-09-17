Madlanga Inquiry: KZN Political Killings Task Team hailed for successes

Mkhwanazi claimed in July that there was an attempt to disband the team as it made headway in some high-profile investigations.





One hundred and twenty-one dockets were also removed from the team and were sitting in the office of the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, until they were sent back to the team earlier this month.





Earlier on Wednesday, Lead Evidence Leader Terry Motau said the teams disbandment and dockets are at the heart of Mkhwanazi’s allegations.





Evidence leader, Mahlape Sello asked Mkhwanazi about different kinds of cases, more than 600 that the team were investigating, how many of them were political killings.





ALSO READ: Madlanga Commission: ‘We want clarity from Mkhwanazi, not social media’





Mkhwanazi was questioned on the team's success rate and the decision to move the team over to cover parts of the Eastern Cape.





He was asked about the status of the political killings task team in 2024/25.





Head of the Commission Mbuyiseli Mdlanga asked Mkhwanazi about the team's success rate.





" Last year on 16 April, through the submission that was made for the Political Killings Task Team to continue and also recommending that we retain Lieutenant General Khumalo, despite the fact that he's now appointed as a division commissioner - crime intelligence - that submission went to the National Commissioner via different levels within the national office.





“One of them that I want to highlight, the Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sibiya, received this submission and he recommended the continued deployment of this team."





