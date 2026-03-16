Madlanga Commission: Witness D murder suspect appears in court

The case against the alleged triggerman behind the assassination of a witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been postponed to next Wednesday.





Matipandile Sotheni (41) appeared briefly before the Brakpan Magistrates Court on Monday morning.





He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.





Sotheni was arrested in Johannesburg on Saturday, after he was linked to the murder of Marius van de Merwe, who was also known as Witness D.





What happened to Witness D, Marius van de Merwe?





Van de Merwe was shot and killed outside his home on the East Rand last year, just weeks after implicating Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and other officers in the alleged cover-up of a 2022 murder.





Emanuel Mbhense died allegedly after he was tortured by a group, including police officers, who had been tracking a truck that was reportedly used during a warehouse robbery.





During his testimony, Van de Merwe told the commission that Mkhwanazi instructed that Mbhense’s body be disposed of “in a mineshaft or dumped in a dam".





Van de Merwe said he interpreted Mkhwanazi’s directions as an order to remove the body and that other officers escorted him to reposition his vehicle to facilitate concealment.





Speaking to the SABC ahead of Sotheni’s court appearance, Van de Merwe’s sister said they were more interested in knowing who ordered the hit on her brother.





“Justice is when they catch the people involved in this whole case, and the people that are linked to all the hits and stuff. We know it's not just a hit. It comes from higher places.”





The case has been postponed to 25 March for a formal bail application.





The State has confirmed it will be opposing Sotheni’s release on bail.

What did investigators uncover?





Following Van de Merwe’s shooting, police obtained CCTV footage which captured a white Chevrolet bakkie pulling up behind the deceased's vehicle as he was about to open the gate to his residence.





Van der Merwe was then shot several times and died on the scene.





The vehicle was later found abandoned in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.





At the time, three persons of interest were identified.





In February, police revealed that Wiandre Pretorius, a police informant who was implicated in proceedings before the Madlanga Commission, had been taken in for questioning over Van der Merwe’s assassination.





Following an alleged attempt on his life, Pretorius took his own life at a filling station.





Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told the media that investigators were probing a possible syndicate that had now turned on one another.





Sotheni was arrested by the police task team established to investigate cases emanating from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





The team registered its first breakthrough just over a month after it was appointed by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, at the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa.





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