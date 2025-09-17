Madlanga Commission: ‘We want clarity from Mkhwanazi, not social media’
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Members of the public attending the Madlanga Inquiry say they are hoping to get answers about the disturbing allegations surrounding the country's criminal justice system.
People began filing into the auditorium at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in central Pretoria on Wednesday morning.
It's where KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to testify as the commission's first witness.
In July, the commissioner claimed political interference led to an attempt to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team, and implicated his bosses, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.
Donald Thabethe says he feels it's important to witness the hearings first-hand.
ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi to take Madlanga Commission stage amid MK court bid
"Because of the allegations that were made by Mr Mkhwanazi, I saw it fit so that we can come and hear from him all the allegations that he presented when he did his press briefing, so that at least we hear from him what is happening, the corruption that is happening in South Africa and in our justice system.
"So it's in our best interests as South Africans just to come, not to hear it from social media, but to hear it from the person that made the allegations."
A student also explained why she felt the need to be there.
"I'm here as a student and a member of the public. I believe it's a valuable learning opportunity for me as a student and as a member of the public as well, to learn about the issues of our system, how the justice system works, and I'm hoping to get clarity about the allegations Mr Mkhwanazi made."
