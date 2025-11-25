Madlanga Commission warns of scammers impersonating chairperson

Spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the scammers are circulating messages on WhatsApp under fake profiles featuring the chairperson's image.

He says private individuals, lawyers, government officials and members of the executive have all been targeted.

“The impersonator or impersonators have threatened attorneys involved in litigation if they did not adopt a course proposed by them. They have sought to force organs of state to act against their own interests. They have attempted to extort money from individuals, public office bearers or organs of state, and they have requested to be given money, and they have also solicited bribes.”

Michaels says the scam first emerged years ago when Justice Madlanga served on the Constitutional Court bench.

He says incidents spiked when the commission began its inquiry into allegations of criminal and political interference in the justice system.

Michaels says eight cell phone numbers have been linked to the scam, two of which have been active in recent weeks. He is urging people not to fall for it.

“The commission regards these impersonations as interference in its work and has reported the impersonation of Justice Madlanga to the relevant law enforcement agencies."