Madlanga Commission Task Team a “bold move” as police face probe

The directive from the President was announced by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Friday during a media briefing.





It follows an interim report from the commission, which referred several individuals for investigation - including police officials.





Two senior saps members have already been suspended while four more have been served with notices of intended suspension.





" This is now in a way, full circle to the extent that there's sufficient evidence to suggest that there's a need for further investigations. Indeed, one would hope that those investigations will lead to the prosecution of certain elements within the broader justice system, particularly the South African Police Service, crime intelligence, and those that have received dispersions through this commission," says Dr Oscar Van Heeden, who is a political expert from the University of Johannesburg.





He says those testifying or even implicated at the Commission should be protected to avoid hampering investigations.





It follows the attempted hit in Boksburg of Wiandre Pretorius on Thursday - who's been implicated in testimony at the Commission.





Pretorius allegedly took his own life at a filling station in Brakpan on Saturday night.





" We should take great care for those that was bold enough to come forward and to give testimony and so forth. I think people, generally, all those that expose themselves in public, but also those in camera, I think we need to make sure that we protect those people, and that they're safe.





“Otherwise, it'll set a very bad precedent in future when we do actually have these commissions that needs to investigate very serious matters."





