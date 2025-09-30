Madlanga Commission set to hear more on cartels on Tuesday

He addressed allegations on Monday that a powerful cartel has infiltrated the justice system.

The commission is investigating claims that a well-connected criminal network in Gauteng is behind an attempt by Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team.

Khumalo produced cell phone evidence linking one of the alleged leaders of the cartel, businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to direct payments made to Brown Mogotsi, an alleged associate of Mchunu.

Khumalo alleged that some payments were used to cover expenses for events held by the African National Congress and delegates aligned to Mchunu.

In return, he claimed Mogotsi leveraged his influence within the SAPS and the ministry, to obstruct the investigation into Matlala.

The revelations came moments after Khumalo lifted the lid on what has been dubbed the 'Big Five' cartel, naming Matlala and businessman Katiso Molefe as leaders of the group with three other unnamed suspects.

Matlala is currently on trial for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend and Molefe is accused of orchestrating the murder of musician DJ Sumbody.

According to Khumalo, the cartel is a sprawling network of syndicates involved in international drug trafficking coupled with contract killings, cross-border vehicle hijackings, tender fraud, kidnappings and extortion.

Though rooted in Gauteng, Khumalo says its operations extend across KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

He says the cartel has already infiltrated the political sphere with documented links to high-profile figures to assist when its activities are threatened.

