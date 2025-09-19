Madlanga Commission revelations ’startling’, admits Ramaphosa

The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Madlanga, is probing corruption, criminality, and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system.





The proceedings kicked off on Wednesday, with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the first witness to testify in the inquiry.





Ramaphosa spoke to SABC News on Thursday.





"Some of the things being said are quite startling and worrying. And therefore, I want to see the whole picture,” Ramaphosa said.





"I do not want to make a judgment on just single day of presentations or evidence. We need to look at everything holistically."





The president said the Madlanga Commission will lead to changes in the criminal justice system.





He vowed to act on the findings of the commission once it completes its work.





"The commission is what I would call going to be quite transformative. It's going to lead to a number of changes so that the rule of law is properly consolidated in our country."





He defended the establishment of the inquiry, saying it does not mean he is outsourcing responsibility as the head of state.





"The commission will examine all the evidence and present us with a synthesis of what they have examined and with recommendations.





"So it's not that one is outsourcing one's responsibility. It is actually confirming that the right things should be done and they will be done," he added.





