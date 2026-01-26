Madlanga Commission resumes its public hearings

The commission is investigating KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations of criminal conduct, corruption and political interference within the police and the wider criminal justice system.The commission was formed after Mkhwanazi held an explosive press briefing last year after an attempt by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team who had been investigating a well-connected drug cartel in Gauteng.An interim report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, three months after the commission’s first sitting.Last year, the commission heard testimony from 37 witnesses in sessions that ranged from fully public to partially public, with one hearing conducted entirely behind closed doors.The commission ended 2025 under a dark cloud after the killing of one of its key whistleblowers on the final day of the hearings.Marius van der Merwe, publicly known as Witness D, was gunned down outside his Brakpan home in full view of his family.Van der Merwe had implicated suspended deputy Ekurhuleni police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and private security personnel in a range of violent crimes, including robbery, torture and murder.Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says dozens of witnesses are expected to appear before the commission in the coming months."Two new witnesses are due to take the stand on Monday.On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona is scheduled to appear before the Commission in line with an order handed down by the Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga in November.

Due to security concerns, details of the commission's programme will be announced as and when necessary."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)