Madlanga Commission: Media withdraws in-camera objection

The witness who is due to give sensitive evidence on active and on-going police investigations will testify for the next two days.

Evidence leaders told the commission this morning that it's the subject matter of the evidence and not the identity of the witness that is the issue in this case.

The commission also heard that attorney's for News24 and the Daily Maverick would no longer oppose the application

“The commission decides to sit in camera to hear the evidence of the next witness, and it does so for the reasons that have been given by the Chief Evidence Leader. The commission notes the fact that the media respondent’s News 24 and Daily Maverick no longer oppose the application,” said the commission’s chair, Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

It comes after proceedings at the commission were halted earlier this week.

Technical glitches reportedly exposed information that could have compromised the safety of a protected witness.

Earlier this week, the commission’s chief evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson requested that testimony over the next two weeks be held behind closed doors, citing witness safety and the need to protect the ongoing investigation.

News24 and the Daily Maverick then opposed the application.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that the parties reached an overnight agreement to safeguard the witness’s identity for testimony scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chaskalson confirmed this arrangement with commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Tuesday morning.

