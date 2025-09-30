Madlanga Commission focus turns to messages between Matlala, Mogotsi

The Crime Intelligence head spent a second day on the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday.

The hearings are probing claims that a well-connected Gauteng-based cartel was behind an attempt by Mchunu to shut down the Political Killings Task Team.

On Monday, the attention turned to cell phone chats with Matlala and Brown Mogotsi.

Khumalo said the messages deal with access to the minister, payments for politicians, tender protection, the disbandment of the team and links to police.

Two videos Matlala sent to Mogotsi were played at the Pretoria inquiry, which showed task team members arriving at Matlala's business premises during a firearms compliance inspection in December last year.

Khumalo's been detailing conversations, after the inspection, on the use of the police watchdog IPID.

“ The next message reads ‘My brother, how are the court proceedings?’ According to our analysis and interpretation of the message, we are aware of the fact that after the compliance inspection operation, Mr Vusimuzi Matlala initiated an urgent court application for the return of the firearms.”

On Tuesday, the commission heard that Matlala was allegedly making direct payments to Mogotsi which were used to cover expenses for events held by the African National Congress.

In return, Mogotsi allegedly leveraged his influence to obstruct an investigation into Matlala.

