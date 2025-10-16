EXPLAINER: Why Madlanga Commission is hearing evidence behind closed doors

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who chairs the commission, confirmed on Thursday that hearings would continue behind closed doors for Thursday and Friday.





The public and media are expected to return next week once the sensitive evidence has been handled.





Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Mathew Chaskalson, told the commission that the decision to hold the in-camera hearing was driven by the content of the evidence, not the identity of the witness.





“The witness testifying today is going to testify about matters that are the subject of active, ongoing police investigations. When the police are at an advanced stage of investigations, one cannot ventilate the content of those investigations publicly without running the risk of compromising them,” he said.





Chaskalson explained that as soon as the risks to ongoing investigations have passed, the testimony will be made public.





“We hope very much that long before this commission concludes its business, the investigations will have reached a stage where they will no longer be at risk if this information becomes public, and as soon as that point is reached, the testimony from today will be made public,” he said.





The in-camera arrangement comes after media houses News24 and Daily Maverick initially challenged the application to hear the witness behind closed doors.





The independent media also argued that proceedings should remain open to the public, citing transparency concerns.





However, after discussions with evidence leaders and the commission, both media organisations agreed to the in-camera arrangement.

“Having understood the ruling of the commission earlier in the week, and after discussions with the evidence leaders, they are now satisfied with that ruling and are no longer opposing it,” Chaskalson said.





The chief evidence leader also emphasised that the commission will continue to uphold public oversight.





“Apart from the witnesses to which this ruling refers, the evidence leaders will not seek to lead any other witnesses in camera without making a new application to the commission and giving at least 72 hours’ public notice,” he said.





Madlanga confirmed the ruling, noting that the commission’s decision was made on its own assessment of the application and submissions presented.





He emphasised that the in-camera hearing is limited to the witnesses involved in this ruling and does not extend beyond the scope set by the commission.





The current arrangement means that testimony for today and tomorrow will proceed in camera, with full oversight from the commission.





Once the risk to the ongoing investigations has been mitigated, the evidence will be made publicly available, including transcripts.





The commission is expected to resume public hearings next week, allowing the media and the public to follow proceedings once the sensitive information has been addressed.





