Madlanga Commission hears police committee failed to act on KZN ‘interference’

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared before the committee in March, four months before his explosive July press briefing.





Among other things, he told MPs of a plan to disband the Political Killings Task Team.





" So, the fact that the portfolio committee didn't act on that is, in my mind a failure of their mandate. Even if they initiated an investigation, called the management of the police to come and explain, that would already have been an exercise of oversight on their part,” says Head of Governance, Legislation and Policy at the Legal Services Division at SAPS, Petronella van Rooyen.





The commission's chief evidence leader, Advocate Terry Motau, also referenced another instance in a January interview with eNCA in which Mkhwanazi made the accusations.





Earlier this week, National Commissioner Fannie Masemola testified that nothing was done both after Mkhwanazi's TV interview and the portfolio committee appearance.





General Van Rooyen, an expert on the legislative framework governing the SAPS, is testifying at the inquiry - and says action should have been taken.





" But in my view, it would've been appropriate for the portfolio committee to call the management, a week or two weeks after that incident, to account, to say, give a report on what is happening and what are the in relation to the allegations that was made by General Mkhwanazi in that meeting, that would've been part of a mandate."





