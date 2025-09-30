Madlanga Commission: Claims that ‘cartel leader’ funded Mchunu, ANC events

Dumisani Khumalo shared WhatsApp messages at the commission on Tuesday, which he said were between tenderpreneur Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and an alleged associate of Mchunu.

Khumalo presented a conversation between Matlala and Brown Mogotsi on New Year's Eve last year.

It's the same day Minister Mchunu sent a letter to the national police commissioner, ordering the disbandment of the KZN Political Killings Task Team.

In the message read by Khumalo on Tuesday, Mogotsi allegedly tells Matlala that they will fight whatever comes his way after members of the unit began investigating the businessman and removed firearms from his business property.

“This won't change my contribution towards the minister. I made a conscious decision, and I'm not backing down. Whatever help the minister needs from my side, I'll be happy to assist. I just don't want to fight losing battles.”

The commission has also heard about an alleged chat where Mogotsi allegedly asks Matlala for money for two unidentified regions.

“Is it possible for you to intervene on the membership for two regions, 12.5k each, because today we must pay?’. Mr. Matlala is responding ‘I do not have a problem to help’.”

A minute later, Brown Mogotsi follows immediately with the banking details. Then Mr Brown Mogotsi sends a message: " We need 25K only. The problem is we are going to lose voters in the two regions.”

On Monday, the commission heard claims that Matlala was making direct payments to Mogotsi to cover expenses for events held by the ANC.

In return, Mogotsi allegedly leveraged his influence to obstruct an investigation into Matlala.

Meanwhile, evidence leader, Advocate Adila Hassim SC, has told the commission that they've investigated a payment made by Matlala of R38,000 to a company called Gotlhe Travel.

She says an investigation has traced payments to Mogotsi.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)