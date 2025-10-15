Madlanga Commission: Brown Mogotsi requests more time before testifying

Testimony from Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo has linked Brown Mogotsi to criminal networks.





Mogotsi denies the claims.





A five-day deadline on Mogotsi's Rule 3 notice expires this week.





According to SABC News, Mogotsi said he needs more time to consult his legal team, which he claimed will only be available on Friday.





Mogotsi also wishes to appear in person before the inquiry.





KZN police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi placed Mogotsi at the centre of his claims of criminal and political interference in the justice system.





Mkhwanazi detailed a series of WhatsApp messages he received from Mogotsi, whom he believes has links to the underworld.





The KZN police chief said Mogotsi told him that there was a 'defeating the ends of justice' case meant to discredit him.





Khumalo also unpacked WhatsApp messages between an alleged ‘Big Five’ cartel leader, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, and an associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.





Khumalo said the messages deal with access to the minister, payments for politicians, tender protection, the disbandment of the team and links to police.





Two videos Matlala sent to Mogotsi were played at the Pretoria inquiry. The videos showed task team members arriving at Matlala's business premises during a firearms compliance inspection in December last year.





The commission heard that Matlala was allegedly making direct payments to Mogotsi to cover expenses for events held by the African National Congress.





In return, Mogotsi allegedly leveraged his influence to obstruct an investigation into Matlala.





