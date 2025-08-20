Madlanga Commission to begin on 1 September
Updated | By Newswatch
Public hearings into corruption in the South African Police Services and the justice sector will begin on 1 September.
Public hearings into corruption in the South African Police Services and the justice sector will begin on 1 September.
The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will probe allegations of criminality and political interference within the criminal justice system.
It's after a series of damning claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The commission has been tasked with examining whether politicians and prosecutors enabled or turned a blind eye to criminal activity.
READ: Madlanga to speak on inquiry into Mkhwanazi claims
The hearings, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, will take place at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in central Pretoria.
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is handling logistics, while Public Works is finalising adjustments to prepare the venue.
ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi up first at SAPS commission of inquiry
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago