Madlanga Commission to begin on 1 September

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will probe allegations of criminality and political interference within the criminal justice system.





It's after a series of damning claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





The commission has been tasked with examining whether politicians and prosecutors enabled or turned a blind eye to criminal activity.





The hearings, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, will take place at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in central Pretoria.





The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is handling logistics, while Public Works is finalising adjustments to prepare the venue.





