MacPherson: Over 330 ‘hijacked’ govt buildings nationally

He says these illegally occupied properties have hindered public services and government operations.

In a media briefing in Parliament, MacPherson said the department is working to reclaim these buildings and protect state assets.

"What we can't allow is our buildings to contribute to crime in communities, be used in all manner of other things, to lower property values. It is not fair on residents in cities and suburbs where our buildings are not being looked after or not secured."





Meanwhile, eThekwini says its Problem Building Division has been making progress in reclaiming properties as part of its inner-city intervention.

The division says seven buildings have been reclaimed and returned to their owners so far.

Eleven dilapidated structures were recently cleared of debris, sealed, and painted.

The China Emporium on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street is almost 75 percent demolished.

The process is expected to wrap up by the end of September.





