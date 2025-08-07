Macpherson lays criminal charges in IDT bribery scandal

The duo allegedly offered Pieter-Louis Myburgh R60,000 to get him to stop his investigation into her properties and connection to an IDT contractor.

It comes a day after the Daily Maverick released video footage of Tebogo Malaka and Phasha Makgolane allegedly offering a bribe to one of their investigative journalists.

Macpherson said he met with the IDT's board on Wednesday night after the video emerged.

"Watching the video made me sick to my stomach and left me in disbelief. It's one thing to hear about corruption. It's another thing to see it take place so blatantly and with a feeling of impunity," said Macpherson.

"This stands in complete opposition to everything that I believe in and stand for as a minister."

He said attempting to bribe a journalist to bury the truth is an attack not only on the free press, but on democracy.

"I was well aware even before stepping into office of the serious and longstanding allegations surrounding the IDT. For years, it has been plagued by governance failures, incomplete projects, tender irregularities, and repeated audit disclaimers.

"Over the past year, we have begun restoring order and integrity to the IDT, but we have faced fierce resistance.

"Not just from within the bureaucracy, but through an organized and well paid for and funded campaign to protect criminal entrenched interests, he said"

Macpherson said he has asked the police to hand the matter over to the Hawks.

Malaka was placed on suspension last week in connection with the awarding of a controversial R800 million oxygen plant tender for the Health Department.

A forensic investigation found systemic procurement irregularities, fraud, and governance failures within the state-owned entity that falls under the Public Works Department.

