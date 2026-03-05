Macpherson reveals details of Ormonde building collapse probe

The collapse claimed the lives of nine people.

ALSO READ: Joburg building collapse death toll rises to 9 as Morero vows criminal charges

Macpherson said the council has been asked to lead a technical, governance, and regulatory investigation.

The enquiry will review structural design, construction methods, regulatory compliance, and professional oversight.

The investigation is scheduled over eight weeks, with the minister saying the findings aim to enhance building safety, strengthen enforcement, and restore public confidence in South Africa’s built environment systems.

On Wednesday, the developer of the building also appointed an independent team to investigate the cause of the incident.

In a statement, New Order Investments said the team includes structural engineers, health and safety practitioners, and other relevant specialists.

"The purpose of the investigation is to establish the facts, assess compliance with all applicable building and safety standards, and determine the appropriate remedial steps,” the company said.

It added that safety is their number one priority and that they are cooperating with relevant authorities.

New Order said it will provide appropriate support to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Macpherson visited the site on Tuesday and said the incident has exposed how the country’s built environment is regulated.

This is the third collapse in the past three months, raising serious concerns about systemic weaknesses in the regulation and enforcement of building standards.

“We need to be frank in acknowledging that repeated building collapses point to deeper structural issues that must be urgently reviewed to improve building safety and construction oversight,” the minister told the media.

The City of Johannesburg said the building violated its bylaws, as proper procedures were not followed.

The structure was built next to Eskom power lines, which is a contravention of the municipal by-laws.

According to the city, there is no record of municipal approval, and the building plans were neither submitted for review nor formally sanctioned.