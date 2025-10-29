Macpherson unveils construction action plan to tackle delays, underperformance

Macpherson believes the South African Construction Action Plan will also put systems in place to restore delivery.

He warned contractors, consultants, or officials who fail to deliver on projects will be held accountable.

" It is a framework of collective and individual accountability. A plan that sets measurable targets, real timelines and enforceable consequences. Every official and accounting officer will now be measured against these metrics, and if they're unwilling to comply, they will have to make way for those who will."

The plan, announced on Wednesday afternoon, comes after a special meeting of ministers and MECs to tackle infrastructure backlogs, delays, and poor project delivery, which authorities say have hindered economic growth and service delivery.





Macpherson says he understands the frustration of South Africans over slow and incomplete government projects.

" They're tired of excuses into why there are so many incomplete projects and why buildings are being left abandoned. They're tired of the delays and the lack of accountability that has plagued our sector for far too long, and they're right to feel that way because I feel that way too."

He praised pockets of excellence across the country, including KZN, whose strong project delivery is now a national model.

“ KwaZulu-Natal is a great example of how strong leadership in government delivers results from a poor baseline to being one that is now focused on delivery."

However, Macpherson warned that the turnaround will not happen overnight.





