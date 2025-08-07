 Macpherson to address suspended IDT CEO's bribery allegations
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Macpherson to address suspended IDT CEO's bribery allegations

Updated | By Jacaranda FM

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will address bribery claims against the suspended Independent Development Trust CEO on Thursday. 

Dean Macpherson
GCIS

This follows a damning recording of Tebogo Malaka allegedly attempting to bribe journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh from publishing the latest in a series of reports against her. 

Malaka was placed on precautionary suspension over her alleged involvement in an irregular oxygen plant contract worth more than R800 million.

In the video, that is now been widely shared across platforms, Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane are seen handing Daily Maverick investigative reporter Myburgh a wad of tightly stacked R200 notes.

It's alleged Makgolane offered Myburgh a total of R60,000 to stop him from exposing more of Malaka's alleged shady dealings. 

Myburgh first published a report pointing to alleged tender fraud in the oxygen plant program in October last year. 

Following the reports, Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson took to his X page, where he wrote that he was aware of the matter and was in 'disbelief'.

WATCH: Macpherson visits Monclair community frustrated with sewage spill

He later announced he would address the issue at the Cape Town police station. 

"The Minister will address the media at the Cape Town Central Police Station, following months of facing what is now likely a paid-for public campaign aimed at discrediting his efforts to bring stability and good governance to the entity, which plays a critical role in delivering social infrastructure across South Africa," said statement from Macpherson. 

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

lease contract Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson Tebogo Malaka IDT
newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.