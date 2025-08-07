Macpherson to address suspended IDT CEO's bribery allegations

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will address bribery claims against the suspended Independent Development Trust CEO on Thursday.

This follows a damning recording of Tebogo Malaka allegedly attempting to bribe journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh from publishing the latest in a series of reports against her. Malaka was placed on precautionary suspension over her alleged involvement in an irregular oxygen plant contract worth more than R800 million. In the video, that is now been widely shared across platforms, Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane are seen handing Daily Maverick investigative reporter Myburgh a wad of tightly stacked R200 notes.

Exclusive video investigation live now! #IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka and spokesperson Phasha Makgolane brought R60k to a meeting with @PLMyburgh offered the cash to bury his investigation into an IDT contract. We were ready and got it all on video. https://t.co/PBW4yoXYwO — Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) August 6, 2025

It's alleged Makgolane offered Myburgh a total of R60,000 to stop him from exposing more of Malaka's alleged shady dealings. Myburgh first published a report pointing to alleged tender fraud in the oxygen plant program in October last year. Following the reports, Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson took to his X page, where he wrote that he was aware of the matter and was in 'disbelief'. WATCH: Macpherson visits Monclair community frustrated with sewage spill He later announced he would address the issue at the Cape Town police station. "The Minister will address the media at the Cape Town Central Police Station, following months of facing what is now likely a paid-for public campaign aimed at discrediting his efforts to bring stability and good governance to the entity, which plays a critical role in delivering social infrastructure across South Africa," said statement from Macpherson.