M4 road closure for Durban’s first Cycle Sunday

It says the Sunday’s event is aimed at promoting cycling, while encouraging road safety and sustainable mobility, especially among the youth.

eThekwini says it also supports its goals of reducing emissions, improving public health, and fostering inclusive, connected urban spaces.

Those wanting to participate will have to pay an entry fee of R50 to cycle.

The race begins at 5 in the morning at the Moses MabhidaStadium.

Thandeka Jali from Durban Metro Police has urged motorists to plan their travels accordingly.

“The M4 north and southbound will be completely closed off from Durban on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue all the way to the north of Durban, at Isibaya circle from 4:00 AM to 11:00 AM. There will be no access to the M4 and we advise the public to use the N2 as an alternative route to avoid any delays.”

