Low tourism crime rates bodes well for KZN over festive season, says union

“So, at this stage this is the most prepared KZN is going be in the last four or five years. Everything's actually looking quite good, got most of the beaches urban are open. Most of the swimming pools are open at the moment. I think that the province is looking good for the holidays at this stage,” said the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa's Brett Tunga.

Tungay said hotel and guesthouse bookings in KZN are on the up, with main tourist areas already full.

He says they expect about a 5% increase in revenue for the sector compared to last year.

Tungay said another boon for Durban in particular is that the tourism crime statistics are low.

“Just facilitated now FedHASA and TOMSA 4.3 million to the Durban metro’s beach and tourism patrol unit for new vehicles and equipment for the season. And I must say if you look at the crime stats now around tourism in Durban, it's probably some of the best in the world at the moment.

“Since December last year, we have really only had two tourist incidents that we know of in terms of major tourism reported crime in the Durban Metropolitan area.”

But he warned there are still some bumps for tourism in the province.

“ I think the main challenge is in the outlying areas in terms of road, there's quite a backlog on road repairs and that is definitely an issue. I don't think the Department of Transport is taking [this] seriously enough unfortunately. Apart from that, everything else is sorted for the holidays.”

