Louvre Museum closes in Paris after break-in
Updated | By AFP
France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati on Sunday reported a break-in at the Louvre in Paris, as the world-renowned museum said it was closing for the day.
"A hold-up took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," she wrote on X, using a French word that can also mean "robbery".
"No injuries reported. I'm on site with museum staff and police," she added.
At least one person had entered the museum, a member of her team told AFP, without adding anything about any possible theft.
The Louvre said it was closing for the day "for exceptional reasons".
The museum was not immediately available for comment.
