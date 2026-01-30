Lotus Park residents demand road safety upgrades after deadly R102 crash

"The simplest thing that authorities can do is look for robots at the Lotus park entrance and one at the school. Because that's where the last fatality was, where the child was knocked," says local Afzar Khassim.He says residents are growing increasingly worried about a rise in collisions on the old R102.11 people lost their lives when a truck and a minibus taxi collided on the route.Khassim says a school pupil was knocked down recently."The Isipingo old main road, we have a lot of scholars and community members who use this road. This is the road that basically leads to many suburbs from Isipingo. So if we can put two robots or maybe even speed humps on the road, it's not a freeway but a main road. This can maybe prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”





The KZN Department of Transport found that the truck's tyres were worn out and that the taxi was overloaded.



"The truck driver and the truck owner must be charged with murder so that it will serve as a deterrent, and it's something that we will push for and follow. 17 passengers were on the taxi, and the driver was the 18th person, so that means the taxi was overloaded," said MEC Siboniso Duma.



