Lotus Park crash: Truck ‘just swerved’ into ‘overloaded’ taxi

Eleven people lost their lives when a minibus taxi collided with a truck on the old R102 near Lotus Park.

The taxi was found pinned to a tree after veering off the road.

By lunchtime, officials began removing the bodies of the victims, delicately removing each body and lining them up on the other side of the wreckage as they waited for the forensics team to arrive.

KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma also arrived on the scene and was taken to the front of the taxi wreckage, which had been completely smashed.

Duma told the media on the scene that a preliminary investigation had found that the driver of the truck swerved and crashed into the taxi, pinning the taxi against a tree.

He said the truck’s tyres were worn and confirmed that the driver had now been accompanied by SAPS to a local police station.

The taxi was also overloaded, with more than 15 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.