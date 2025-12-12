 LOOK: Verulam temple collapse leaves several trapped
LOOK: Verulam temple collapse leaves several trapped

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

A four-storey temple that had been under construction collapsed in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.

Verulam temple collapse
Image / Supplied / RUSA

Rescue teams say several workers are trapped underneath heavy concrete and steel at the site in Redcliffe.


They say there has been some communication from beneath the rubble.


Emergency crews were still assessing how to reach them in the afternoon, as the operation appears complex.


Eight people have already been rushed to the hospital, while efforts intensify to locate those still unaccounted for.

" We got to the scene. We found that four levels of a building had collapsed while it was under construction onto an existing temple,” says Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram.


"And we were informed that approximately eight people were injured on scene, treated, taken to a local hospital, and possibly six, not confirmed, were trapped or under the rubble."

KZN Verulam Building Paramedics
