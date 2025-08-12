LOOK: Germiston Home Affairs office torched
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The Home Affairs building in Germiston was on fire on Tuesday morning.
Teams of firefighters battled the flames at the two-storey building, east of Johannesburg.
While it's not yet known how the blaze started, some reports have linked the fire to a local protest against evictions.
Emergency crews from Ekurhuleni say the flames have engulfed the top floor.
EMS spokesperson William Ntladi, says roads in and around the area have been closed.
"All the buildings nearby have been closed for safety and operational purposes. The scene is still unfolding. So far, no causalities [have been] reported."
JUST IN: Protesters in Germiston CBD have set alight the Home Affairs building during violent clashes over evictions this morning, Tuesday 12/08). Streets including President, Queen and Jack are closed. Residents are demanding to occupy Pharoe Park flats without paying rent.… pic.twitter.com/YDc520wWsA— BEAST OF NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) August 12, 2025
