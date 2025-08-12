LOOK: Germiston Home Affairs office torched

Teams of firefighters battled the flames at the two-storey building, east of Johannesburg.





While it's not yet known how the blaze started, some reports have linked the fire to a local protest against evictions.





Emergency crews from Ekurhuleni say the flames have engulfed the top floor.





EMS spokesperson William Ntladi, says roads in and around the area have been closed.





"All the buildings nearby have been closed for safety and operational purposes. The scene is still unfolding. So far, no causalities [have been] reported."



