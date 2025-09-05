London set for week-long Tube strike
Updated | By AFP
London could be hit by a week-long strike on its underground
railway the Tube, beginning Friday, after unions and management failed to reach
a pay deal.
London could be hit by a week-long strike on its underground railway the Tube, beginning Friday, after unions and management failed to reach a pay deal.
Thousands of Tube staff are to carry out the network's biggest strike for three years, with the worst of the disruption expected Monday to Thursday.
Although many office staff would in any case be working from home because of changes to working patterns since the Covid pandemic, the strike is set to add pressure to a range of businesses, notably restaurants and pubs.
Railway workers' union RMT threatened the walkout on August 21 and talks with Transport for London (TfL) since then have failed to avert the planned action.
ALSO READ: Durban taxi strike: Vendors, other businesses hoping to recover some losses
Drivers, signallers and maintenance workers are demanding a cut to their 35-hour week, on top of a pay rise totalling 3.4 percent.
"Our members are feeling the strain of extreme shift patterns, giving rise to potential health problems due to fatigue," an RMT spokesperson said in an emailed statement to AFP.
TfL claims the union's demands are unaffordable.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago