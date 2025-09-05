London set for week-long Tube strike

Thousands of Tube staff are to carry out the network's biggest strike for three years, with the worst of the disruption expected Monday to Thursday.

Although many office staff would in any case be working from home because of changes to working patterns since the Covid pandemic, the strike is set to add pressure to a range of businesses, notably restaurants and pubs.

Railway workers' union RMT threatened the walkout on August 21 and talks with Transport for London (TfL) since then have failed to avert the planned action.

ALSO READ: Durban taxi strike: Vendors, other businesses hoping to recover some losses

Drivers, signallers and maintenance workers are demanding a cut to their 35-hour week, on top of a pay rise totalling 3.4 percent.

"Our members are feeling the strain of extreme shift patterns, giving rise to potential health problems due to fatigue," an RMT spokesperson said in an emailed statement to AFP.

TfL claims the union's demands are unaffordable.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)