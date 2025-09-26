Local comedian shines spotlight on mental health battles

For the first time, the UN held an official meeting on mental health, reporting that over one billion people worldwide live with a condition.

Comedian turned mental health advocate Barry Hilton has also used the opportunity to share his struggles with depression, ADHD, and dyslexia.

“Depression is a bad thing, and what actually happens is that I found the more famous I was at the beginning, and the bigger my shows were, the deeper my depression was after the show. Because I would go from 2,000 people laughing like mad, and then I would go sit in my hotel room, the loneliest place in the world.”

Hilton says he grew up being called “stupid, " leaving him with imposter syndrome.

But he adds that doubt also drives him to prove himself, often under pressure.

“ I do things that actually now make me feel good. It's not about having the most money in the bank or having the fanciest car. It's about living my life how I want to live it.”

Hilton says he learned to prioritise well-being over money, scaling back his work, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN notes that only 9% of people with depression, the most common mental health condition, receive support, and only 40% of those with psychosis get help.

Hilton encourages anyone struggling with mental illness to ask for help.

He also reminds others to listen without judgment.

“We need to push together and tell people it's okay to feel bad. It's okay to do that because too many people are ashamed that they might have a mental problem. They're ashamed that they have depression. They're ashamed that they just have anxiety, which is stupid. It's just that we are human.”

