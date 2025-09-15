Load reduction eased slightly during winter peak periods, says Eskom
Updated | By Bulletin / Jacaranda FM
Eskom says during the winter peak periods in the
mornings and evenings, load reduction eased slightly from an average of 544
megawatts in April to 529 megawatts in June.
This is an improvement of 3% nationally.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that provinces such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng account for approximately 87% of the total.
“The largest gains were seen in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with reductions of 13% and 5% respectively. Looking ahead, Eskom is committed to further reducing load reduction by 15 to 20% by March 2026, and eliminating it entirely within two years.”
Meanwhile, Eskom said unplanned breakdowns dropped to just 5,989 megawatts on Saturday.
Mokwena said this is roughly the output of about ten single units within Eskom’s fleet of 78 power station units.
“This achievement is especially significant, as it’s the first time since July 2017, when breakdowns reached 5,645 megawatts, that losses have fallen below the 6,000 megawatts mark.
“This progress not only reflects the success of Eskom’s Generation Operational Recovery Plan, but also confirms the projected load-shedding-free summer announced on 5 September 2025, a promising sign of improved energy reliability for South Africa.”
