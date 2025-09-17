 WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first up at Madlanga Commission
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first up at Madlanga Commission

Updated | By Newswatch

KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, took the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at Madlanga Commission
KZN top cop, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, opens the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry / Image / YouTube / SABC News

The hearings into alleged police corruption are being chaired by retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.


Madlanga set out the inquiry's objectives in his opening address. 


ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi to break silence at Madlanga Commission


Mkhwanazi is expected to shed more light on claims he made back in July, that there was an attempt to disband the KZN political killings task team.


He alleged it was after its members uncovered a powerful criminal syndicate that infiltrated the county's criminal justice system.


WATCH BELOW: 

MORE ON ECR:

SAPS Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Madlanga Commission
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.