WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first up at Madlanga Commission

The hearings into alleged police corruption are being chaired by retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.





Madlanga set out the inquiry's objectives in his opening address.





Mkhwanazi is expected to shed more light on claims he made back in July, that there was an attempt to disband the KZN political killings task team.





He alleged it was after its members uncovered a powerful criminal syndicate that infiltrated the county's criminal justice system.





