WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first up at Madlanga Commission
Updated | By Newswatch
KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, took the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, took the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday morning.
The hearings into alleged police corruption are being chaired by retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Madlanga set out the inquiry's objectives in his opening address.
ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi to break silence at Madlanga Commission
Mkhwanazi is expected to shed more light on claims he made back in July, that there was an attempt to disband the KZN political killings task team.
He alleged it was after its members uncovered a powerful criminal syndicate that infiltrated the county's criminal justice system.
WATCH BELOW:
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
NSFAS has warned applicants of false claims circulating online
NSFAS has warned prospective applicants to be wary of false claims and f...Stacey & J Sbu 6 minutes ago
-
Motorists beware of theft tactic in parking areas
Thieves rob an unsuspecting car owner of his backpack as they pull out o...Danny Guselli 14 minutes ago