Little certainty despite US tariffs ruling - economist

The court found that the tariffs, which had been imposed under Trump’s administration as part of a broader protectionist strategy, were unlawful.





Among them was a 30% import tariff on South African goods, introduced last year, which significantly raised the cost of local exports entering the US market.





The tariffs formed part of Trump’s wider effort to rebuild US industries by limiting imports and encouraging domestic production.





Commenting on the ruling, North-West University Business School economist Raymond Parsons described the decision as a positive development for countries affected by the measures.





“The decision by the US Supreme Court that President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are illegal is a welcome respite for many countries, including South Africa, which have had to grapple with an aggressive US tariff policy in recent times,” Parsons said.





He added that the judgment underscores the importance of legal oversight in trade policy and confirms businesses' right to challenge unfair tariffs.





However, Parsons cautioned that the court did not decide whether countries and companies that already paid the tariffs would be refunded.





“The Supreme Court did not, however, address the question of whether the illegal import duties paid so far now would require to be repaid, and this will have to be litigated separately,” he said.





Despite the legal setback, Trump has already moved to maintain tariff pressure. His administration introduced new tariffs of up to 15% for a 150-day period, pending congressional approval.





In addition, some sector-specific tariffs, including those affecting steel and automotive exports, remain unaffected by the court’s decision.





Parsons warned that the immediate impact of the ruling could create further instability rather than certainty.





“The immediate economic impact of the court’s verdict is therefore inevitably a recipe for more confusion and uncertainty, including for SA business, about future US trade policy,” he said.





The development comes at a sensitive time for South Africa’s trade relationship with the United States, particularly as the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) remains uncertain.





Parsons reiterated that Trump has remained firm in his commitment to raising tariffs and that South Africa now faces the challenge of navigating an unpredictable, evolving trade environment.





