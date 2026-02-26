LISTEN: Young Durban pilot killed in crash so close to completing final training
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The sister of a Durban pilot who died in a plane crash in the North West says he was just two hours away from qualifying as a flight instructor.
Leeche Manuel died during a training flight last week.
The 24-year-old was on a routine flight from Johannesburg with his instructor when the light aircraft crashed in Klipgat.
They both succumbed to their injuries.
Leah Manuel says her brother was set to complete his final training hours on the day of the crash.
"It was his final two hours, and it was just a shock. We were praying that he could land. He was coming home to Durban, and we were going to have such a big celebration with him, but it was his time, and I think that is what broke my parents the most."
Leah says flying was who Leeche was, and that her brother was the light in every room, lifting everyone around him.
Leah says she shared a special and inseparable bond with her only brother.
"On 18 February, it was the last call I had with him. He had stated that we may go through many struggles in our lives, but we will always have each other."
Leeche will be laid to rest on Saturday.
