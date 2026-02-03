LISTEN: New WhatsApp chatbot launched to support women, children facing GBV

It offers twenty-four-hour support through a chatbot platform.





The 1000 Women Trust says the WhatsApp-based tool is designed to provide information and safe options without directing users on what to do, allowing women to make decisions in their own time.





The service offers free access to emergency helplines, protection information, trauma training, anti-bullying resources, and stories of hope and resilience.





Lauren Zinn from the Trust says safety is at the centre of the newly launched chatbot.





" Fundamentally, the design question has always been how do we create a resource or an opportunity that reduces death? We also focus on ensuring that conversations remain anonymous as far as possible."





She says the platform does not require ID numbers or personal details.





Zinn adds that partnerships with NGOs, helplines and shelters help ensure women are referred to real, on-the-ground support when needed.





" There is a particular kind of support required. So a partnership with government and NGOs is essential in order to localise content as well as referral pathways and they are zero-rated or low data access, especially in rural areas, that is why we chose WhatsApp as the conduit app, and then of course, support in language extension so that women feel comfortable engaging in a language that they're most comfortable with."





The chatbot can be accessed via WhatsApp on 087 373 1585.





All resources on the platform are free.