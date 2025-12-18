LISTEN: uShaka tracks rehabilitated turtle after release into wild

The marine reptile called DJ was stranded as a hatchling on Muizenberg Beach in the Western Cape in 2011.





She was brought to Durban but faced several health setbacks during her recovery on the East Coast.





DJ temporarily lost the use of her hind flippers.





She also battled repeated infections and long periods where she would not eat.





The rehabilitation team at uShaka Sea World says DJ’s resilience and intelligence helped her overcome the challenges.





She now weighs 104 kilogrammes and was cleared by veterinarians as strong enough to survive on her own.





DJ was released into the ocean at Blythedale Beach on the north coast on Monday.





Turtle Rehabilitation Specialist Malini Pather says the release has been emotional for the team.





" DJ’s release brings mixed emotions. It's impossible to care for an animal like that over that period of time and not be concerned about the reintroduction into the wild.





"But it also brings great excitement because the possibility of her nesting along our coast is very real and she's also been fitted with a satellite tech and an acoustic tracker.





"So, for a period of time we'll be able to see where she goes and what she does and how she uses this coast. So, it's very, exciting - scary, but very exciting."