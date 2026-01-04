LISTEN: Study finds stargazing can ease depression and boost mental wellbeing

Stargazing has been found to reduce symptoms of depression and strengthen social connection.





That is according to a recent study by Stellenbosch University and the International Astronomical Union Office of Astronomy for Development.





Nearly 40% of South Africans have shown symptoms of depression or anxiety.





'Astronomy for Mental Health' is a project exploring how structured sessions, from local community gatherings to overnight retreats, can support mental health.





Fourteen families were part of a recent focus group that joined a guided astronomy weekend in Sutherland in the Northern Cape.





Scientists say participants, among other things, reported reduced anxiety and an improved mood within 24 hours, as well as distraction-free connections.





“It allows one to really think about your place in the world. Like, where are you on the planet? Where are you as a person? And our participants describe this experience as like almost a breather for their brain. They're able to have more space inside their minds where they can process,” says lead researcher Professor Lynn Hendricks.





Hendricks says looking up at the night sky is also effective in areas with limited access to mental healthcare.





“Policymakers really play such a big role in how mental healthcare is resourced. It's about saying that the resources don't only live in the clinic. It's about making spaces available. For example, there are communities who don't have community sites that are safe for people to witness the night sky. A policymaker's job is to make sure that these environmental spaces are available.”





The project is expected to run until 2029.





