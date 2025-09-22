LISTEN: ‘Stowaway’ baboon on the loose in Durban’s Umbilo

"There is a baboon, it's a young juvenile of about two years old. We don't know where he came from,” says Steven Smith from Monkey Helpline.





“We originally heard about him, that he was on a ship for a very short space of time. So our first thought was that he's come into the harbour on a ship from somewhere, probably Cape Town. There was a ship there that was birthed in Cape Town recently."





The baboon has been spotted hundreds of times over the weekend in the Umbilo area.





Smith says capturing the primate is proving quite a challenge.





" We spent a number of hours searching for him. We couldn't find him anywhere. We got sightings about him from seven o'clock yesterday morning, sporadically all the way through to midday.





"We were just leaving the harbour, literally driving out of Bay Head Road, when we got a phone call to say the baboon was at their specific address.





"We went around there, found that house. There were a whole crowd of people, and we then spent the next three hours following the baboon, trying to lure him down to a trap, trying to get him into a position where we could catch him in a net."





Baboons are not endemic to Durban, but Smith has urged people not to attempt to harm the animal.





Smith says the young baboon poses no risk to humans or other animals.





"The baboon is a youngster. He won't even fight if he gets attacked. He doesn't carry any bruises, and he's not aggressive.





"He's only looking for food, and he keeps calling out. So, if anybody sees the baboon, yes, if they can lure him into a house, into a room and close the door. If they can lure him into an outbuilding with some food and then close the door on him and give us a call immediately.”





If you spot the baboon call Monkey Helpline on 082 659 4711 or 082 411 5444.





Listen to the full interview with Monkey Helpline below: